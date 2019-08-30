Judge finds Joliet man guilty of raping teen girl

A Will County judge found a 37-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2015, the state’s attorney’s office said Friday.

Judge Dave Carlson found Chandel Dirkans of Joliet guilty of 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated domestic battery against a teen who was 16 at the time of the incident, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“There is a special place in hell reserved for Chandel Dirkans for brutally sexually assaulting and terrorizing a member of his own family within the walls of her own home, which should be a place of safety and comfort,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in a news release.

Glasgow said Dirkans’ “demonic assault” of the teen “violated every tenet of human decency.”

“Just as this young woman must live with the effects of his cruel and inhuman conduct for the rest of her life, Dirkans should spend his days behind the cold steel bars of a prison cell for his barbaric and savage conduct,” Glasgow said.

Carlson found Dirkans guilty after a four-day bench trial, the state’s attorney’s office said. The victim testified that Dirkans placed her in a chokehold and dragged her into a bedroom and threatened to kill her, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Dirkans faces up to 140 years in prison.