White shines as Bulls pull away from Knicks late

CHICAGO – Coby White made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Bulls pulled away from the slumping New York Knicks for a 120-102 victory Tuesday night.

White missed his first five shots from the field and began the final period with only four points. But the rookie guard put on a dazzling show down the stretch, delighting a United Center crowd that included Roy Williams, White’s coach at the University of North Carolina.

White connected from deep on three straight Bulls’ possessions during a 24-2 run that made it 109-89 with 5:51 remaining. Backed by chants of “Co-by! Co-by!” he made one last 3 to run the Bulls’ lead out to 120-100 before checking out with 1:31 to go.

White finished with 27 points. Zach LaVine had 25 for the Bulls, and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

New York lost for the sixth time in seven games. Marcus Morris scored 22 points for the Knicks, and RJ Barrett finished with 21 points and nine assists.

It was New York’s first game since team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry expressed concern about the Knicks’ level of play after an embarrassing, 108-87, home loss against Cleveland on Sunday.

New York rallied for a 105-98 victory over the Bulls in their first meeting of the season on Oct. 28. Bobby Portis led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, but he finished with just seven points in the rematch.

The Bulls put together a 20-2 run overlapping the first two quarters and led 60-54 at the break. They went 15 for 20 at the line in the first half after attempting 18 foul shots for the game during Saturday night’s 117-94 loss to Houston.

WORTH WATCHING

The Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen is playing with a sore oblique, but coach Jim Boylen said the third-year power forward insists it’s not limiting his play on offense.

The 22-year-old Markkanen was shooting just 38.5% from the field heading into the matchup with the Knicks.

“He’s trying to play through whatever he has and not use it as an excuse,” Boylen said. “I think that’s big time, and I think that’s what we need.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: Forward/center Cristiano Felício broke his right wrist when he fell in practice Monday. He is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday. Felício, who hasn’t played this season, is expected to miss four to eight weeks.

Knicks: Guard Dennis Smith Jr. played after missing seven games after the death of his stepmother. ... center Mitchell Robinson is increasing his physical activity, but he remains in the concussion protocol.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Open a three-game homestand Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

Bulls: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.