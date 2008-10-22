Gov. Pritzker closes restaurants and bars starting Monday night
Gov. JB Pritzker has announced that all restaurants and bars in the state will be closed after business hours Monday night through the end o…
Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
WASHINGTON – A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday, according to a governm…
New CDC recommendation: Cancel events with more than 50 people for next 8 weeks because of coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials across the country curtailed many elements of American life to fight the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, with healt…
JJC announces closure of campus through March 28
Joliet Junior College will remain closed through March 28 to support local and national efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus, as well a…
Infectious disease specialist answers coronavirus questions on testing and self-quarantine
Dr. Irfan Hafiz said Friday that there currently are not enough COVID-19 test kits nationwide, but those numbers are ramping up, and he expe…
NorthPoint opposition mounts as Joliet vote comes Tuesday
The NorthPoint vote may be a test of whether residents inside and outside Joliet can stem the tide of warehouse development sending trucks i…
Some casinos drop buffets, live shows as virus spreads in U.S.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – A Pennsylvania casino shut down temporarily, some Las Vegas casinos closed their buffets and nightclubs, and the Hard …
Washington confronts coronavirus with new tools and angst
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the U.S. will expand its European travel restrictions to include Britain and Ire…
Ask the Expert: Northwestern Medicine's Dr. Irfan Hafiz answers your coronavirus questions
Dr. Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine hospitals in Huntley, McHenry and Woods…
Walmart adjusts store hours because of coronavirus
Walmart announced that starting Sunday, they will adjust their business hours to open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. until further notice in…